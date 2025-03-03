Estonia has banned entry to 55 citizens of Georgia: among them are deputies and athletes.
Estonia has imposed a travel ban on 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations. The list includes deputies, judges, police officers, and athletes involved in the persecution of protesters.
The list includes deputies, judges, and police officers who are responsible for the persecution of protesters through the judicial and law enforcement systems.
From March 3, Estonia has imposed a ban on entry for 55 citizens of Georgia due to human rights violations.
According to the order signed by the Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the list of individuals banned from entry includes judges, prosecutors, police officers, police chiefs, founders of media platforms, and members of the Parliament of Georgia responsible for the persecution of protesters through the justice system and law enforcement agencies.
The list also includes former athletes, such as Olympic champion Lasha Talakhadze and former basketball player Viktor Sanikidze, who represent the ruling party "Georgian Dream."
The violence used in Georgia against protesters, journalists, and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal, and contrary to human rights.
