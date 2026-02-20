$43.270.03
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 3194 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 7238 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 10336 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21260 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 10909 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18347 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49036 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81773 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51090 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Estonia and Latvia to install hundreds of bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Estonia and Latvia have begun implementing the Baltic Defense Line, purchasing 600 bunkers to fortify their eastern border. This project, worth 60 million euros, is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Estonia and Latvia to install hundreds of bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus - Media

Estonia and Latvia have begun the practical implementation of the Baltic Defense Line, which involves large-scale fortification of the eastern border with Russia and Belarus. Euronews reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The Estonian State Centre for Defence Investments, together with the Latvian Ministry of Defence, has announced a tender for the procurement of 600 concrete bunkers. They are planned to be placed along the Baltic Defense Line. Information about the joint procurement has been published in the public procurement register.

According to the Estonian side, elements of the first 28 bunkers have already been delivered to the country, nine of which have been installed in southeastern Estonia. It is noted that the joint tender allows for a reduction in the costs of project implementation.

In addition to bunkers, the defense line will include anti-tank ditches, engineering barriers, and barbed wire obstacles. Estonia reports that all purchased barrier elements have already been placed in pre-storage areas, and work on arranging the fortifications is ongoing.

The authorities of both countries emphasize that the experience of Russia's war against Ukraine has shown the need to create powerful engineering defensive structures to deter potential aggression. The goal of the Baltic Defense Line is to prevent military conflict and strengthen the protection of NATO's eastern flank.

The Baltic Defense Line is a joint initiative of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The countries announced its creation in January 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated at 60 million euros, of which about 30 million are allocated for the current year. Completion of the work is planned by the end of 2027.

Recall

Kaupo Rosin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, stated that Russia will not attack Estonia or another NATO country next year. However, the Kremlin still poses a danger by strengthening its armed forces.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

