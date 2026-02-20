Estonia and Latvia to install hundreds of bunkers on the border with Russia and Belarus - Media

Estonia and Latvia have begun the practical implementation of the Baltic Defense Line, which involves large-scale fortification of the eastern border with Russia and Belarus. Euronews reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The Estonian State Centre for Defence Investments, together with the Latvian Ministry of Defence, has announced a tender for the procurement of 600 concrete bunkers. They are planned to be placed along the Baltic Defense Line. Information about the joint procurement has been published in the public procurement register.

According to the Estonian side, elements of the first 28 bunkers have already been delivered to the country, nine of which have been installed in southeastern Estonia. It is noted that the joint tender allows for a reduction in the costs of project implementation.

In addition to bunkers, the defense line will include anti-tank ditches, engineering barriers, and barbed wire obstacles. Estonia reports that all purchased barrier elements have already been placed in pre-storage areas, and work on arranging the fortifications is ongoing.

The authorities of both countries emphasize that the experience of Russia's war against Ukraine has shown the need to create powerful engineering defensive structures to deter potential aggression. The goal of the Baltic Defense Line is to prevent military conflict and strengthen the protection of NATO's eastern flank.

The Baltic Defense Line is a joint initiative of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The countries announced its creation in January 2024. The total cost of the project is estimated at 60 million euros, of which about 30 million are allocated for the current year. Completion of the work is planned by the end of 2027.

Recall

Kaupo Rosin, Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, stated that Russia will not attack Estonia or another NATO country next year. However, the Kremlin still poses a danger by strengthening its armed forces.

Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?