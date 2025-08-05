$41.760.05
Erdogan to visit Kyiv soon: the leitmotif of the visit named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Ukraine is preparing for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv. The main topic of discussion will be the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

Erdogan to visit Kyiv soon: the leitmotif of the visit named

Ukraine is preparing for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv. This is reported by Turkiye Today, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the key topic of discussions will be the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

This visit requires significant effort, as there are many issues that hinder its implementation

- said Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Nariman Dzhelyal.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is actively working on organizing the visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally extended an invitation to Erdoğan.

Turkey is interested in signing a free trade agreement. This agreement is important for a significant part of our business, although for some it may create tension due to increased competition

- emphasized the Turkish diplomat.

He added that "one can trade with Russia, but there cannot be a strategic partnership that would protect Turkey's interests."

"If Russia attacks Ukraine, the next will be the Caucasus and, possibly, Turkey itself," Dzhelyal explained.

Recall

At the end of July, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that a peace table would soon be set in Turkey and this bloody war in Ukraine would end.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
