Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy and Putin for negotiations if they are willing

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 350 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM • 5128 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14705 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50590 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74010 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143591 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136759 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267351 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102962 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71623 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43947 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146273 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213629 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267351 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211825 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5424 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12280 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60937 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119542 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69827 views
Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy and Putin for negotiations if they are willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Turkey is ready to host Ukraine and Russia for continued dialogue if both sides are willing. Erdoğan stressed that negotiations are important to avoid casualties.

Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy and Putin for negotiations if they are willing

Turkey, as a party that has repeatedly offered its assistance as an independent territory for negotiations, is ready to host Ukraine and Russia to continue the dialogue between them if the two parties are willing. This was stated by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Erdogan's office.

Details

During the meeting, Erdogan noted that "at the current stage, the course of the war requires a solution through direct negotiations," and that reaching an agreement on a minimal common position is crucial to prevent further human casualties.

The President stated that Turkey attaches great importance to maintaining open channels of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia for the speedy establishment of peace and that it would be happy to host the leaders of the two countries when they are ready

- the statement reads.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will join the summit of the European Political Community in Albania15.05.25, 17:07 • 1714 views

Erdogan said that a historic opportunity was used today in Ankara to start negotiations, and that he strongly supports negotiations at both the technical and leadership levels.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the composition of the Russian delegation that the Kremlin sent to Turkey testifies to disrespect on his part towards US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin must demonstrate his leadership if he is ready for negotiations, Zelenskyy stressed.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Albania
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
