Erdogan is ready to host Zelenskyy and Putin for negotiations if they are willing

Turkey, as a party that has repeatedly offered its assistance as an independent territory for negotiations, is ready to host Ukraine and Russia to continue the dialogue between them if the two parties are willing. This was stated by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Erdogan's office.

Details

During the meeting, Erdogan noted that "at the current stage, the course of the war requires a solution through direct negotiations," and that reaching an agreement on a minimal common position is crucial to prevent further human casualties.

The President stated that Turkey attaches great importance to maintaining open channels of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia for the speedy establishment of peace and that it would be happy to host the leaders of the two countries when they are ready - the statement reads.

Erdogan said that a historic opportunity was used today in Ankara to start negotiations, and that he strongly supports negotiations at both the technical and leadership levels.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the composition of the Russian delegation that the Kremlin sent to Turkey testifies to disrespect on his part towards US President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin must demonstrate his leadership if he is ready for negotiations, Zelenskyy stressed.