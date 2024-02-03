Erdogan appoints new head of the Central Bank of Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Fatih Karahan, who served as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, as the new head of the country's Central Bank. This was reported by the Turkish edition of Anadolu, reports UNN.

Details

Born in 1982 in Eskisehir, Fatih Karahan graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering of Boğaziçi University in 2006. In 2012, he defended his master's and doctoral theses in economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and taught at Columbia and New York Universities, and in 2022 he started working as a senior economist at Amazon.

Context

Earlier, the former head of the Central Bank of Turkey, Hafiz Hayye Erkan, resigned due to a large-scale reputational campaign against her.

