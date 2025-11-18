Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USA

D.Trading's division secured the first tanker charter for the purpose of supplying gas to Ukraine by sea from the USA, to increase the volume of gas imports ahead of winter.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

To increase gas supplies, amid Russian attacks and the enemy's destruction of a significant part of domestic gas production in Ukraine, DTEK is expanding gas trading routes. D.Trading's division delivered its first FOB (free on board) cargo of approximately 100 million cubic meters of natural gas from Venture Global Inc.'s export terminal in Louisiana to the LNG terminal in Klaipeda, Lithuania, the company announced on Tuesday.

This was the first time a Ukrainian trader was responsible for chartering a tanker, loading supplies aboard the Gaslog Houston on October 20. - Bloomberg reports.

Access to the Lithuanian terminal provides alternative opportunities for delivering supercooled fuel through the northern corridor connecting Ukraine with Poland and the Baltic states. The company promised to continue developing cost-effective routes for supplying more gas to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Recall

Naftogaz Group and the Polish company ORLEN signed agreements in the spring of 2025 for the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA. This will contribute to the diversification of supply routes and strengthening of Europe's energy security.