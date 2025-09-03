Enemy UAV "Molniya" attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
02:02 PM • 6118 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 10698 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 12475 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 26459 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 19415 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21947 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21441 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23274 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39573 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 36736 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
58%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 249492 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 249150 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 240487 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 237258 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 231362 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 4566 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 26473 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 25384 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39580 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 36742 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 5656 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 25382 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38747 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 41175 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 55167 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

Enemy UAV "Molniya" attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A Russian drone "Molniya" hit the territory of an educational institution in Kharkiv. Currently, there is no information about casualties.

Enemy UAV "Molniya" attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone; the strike occurred on the territory of an educational institution. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

We have information about an enemy UAV "Molniya" strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city... According to updated information, the enemy drone "Molniya" hit the territory of an educational institution in the Saltivskyi district.

- Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, there are currently no casualties. Information regarding possible destruction is being clarified.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: mayor reports targeted enemy strike on a building, among the victims - an entire family18.08.25, 13:31 • 2759 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv