Enemy UAV "Molniya" attacked an educational institution in Kharkiv

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone; the strike occurred on the territory of an educational institution. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

We have information about an enemy UAV "Molniya" strike on the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city... According to updated information, the enemy drone "Molniya" hit the territory of an educational institution in the Saltivskyi district. - Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, there are currently no casualties. Information regarding possible destruction is being clarified.

