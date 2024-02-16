Enemy strikes in Poltava region: preliminary report of no casualties or damage - OVA

The Russian army struck Poltava region for the second time today, with no casualties or damage. This was reported by the head of the OVA Filin Pronin, according to UNN.

The enemy struck at the territory of Poltava region. For the second time in a day. The sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage - Pronin wrote on social media.

He also urged local residents to immediately take shelter after the air raid was announced.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat enemy missiles were moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.