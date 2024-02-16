Enemy strikes in Poltava region: preliminary report of no casualties or damage - OVA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114109 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162291 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163955 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176424 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166754 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235790 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 92115 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 74019 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 51537 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 86932 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 46616 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221294 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114123 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95710 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 99215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116471 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117173 views
Enemy strikes in Poltava region: preliminary report of no casualties or damage - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21833 views

The Russian army attacked Poltava region for the second time today; according to preliminary reports from the head of the JFO Filin Pronin, there were no casualties or damage.

The Russian army struck Poltava region for the second time today, with no casualties or damage. This was reported by the head of the OVA Filin Pronin, according to UNN

The enemy struck at the territory of Poltava region. For the second time in a day. The sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage

- Pronin wrote on social media. 

He also urged local residents to immediately take shelter after the air raid was announced. 

Earlier, UNN reportedthat enemy missiles were moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kremenchukKremenchuk
poltavaPoltava
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

