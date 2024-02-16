Enemy strikes in Poltava region: preliminary report of no casualties or damage - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Poltava region for the second time today; according to preliminary reports from the head of the JFO Filin Pronin, there were no casualties or damage.
The enemy struck at the territory of Poltava region. For the second time in a day. The sounds of explosions were heard. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage
He also urged local residents to immediately take shelter after the air raid was announced.
Earlier, UNN reportedthat enemy missiles were moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi.