Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injured

On Saturday evening, July 26, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community – in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the strike, civilians were injured - three wounded are preliminarily known.

All have been taken to hospitals, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance - Hryhorov said.

He clarified that one of the victims, a 43-year-old man, is in a moderately severe condition.

Recall

Earlier, Sumy was attacked by ударними drones, one of which hit Independence Square, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.

In Sumy, there are power and water outages due to a Russian attack; three people were injured in the region