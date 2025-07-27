Enemy strike on Sumy: three civilians injured
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of July 26, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community, as a result of which three civilians were injured. The strike hit the Kovpakivskyi district of the city.
On Saturday evening, July 26, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community – in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, as a result of the strike, civilians were injured - three wounded are preliminarily known.
All have been taken to hospitals, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance
He clarified that one of the victims, a 43-year-old man, is in a moderately severe condition.
Recall
Earlier, Sumy was attacked by ударними drones, one of which hit Independence Square, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.
