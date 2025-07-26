$41.770.00
In Sumy, there are power and water outages due to a Russian attack; three people were injured in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

In Sumy, electricity and water supply are absent at some addresses due to the enemy attack, particularly in the Kursky microdistrict and neighboring villages. In Shostka district, three people were injured as a result of the night attack, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

An enemy attack caused power and water outages in Sumy, there are also power supply disruptions in the Sumy district, due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, 3 people were injured in the Shostka community in the Sumy region, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy MVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, there are power and water outages at some addresses in Sumy

- Kryvosheienko wrote.

According to him, there is currently no water supply for residents of the Kursk microdistrict, the villages of Pishchane, Veretenivka, Topolyanska Street and adjacent areas.

The enemy continues to deliberately attack the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result of another strike, some residents of Sumy and Sumy district were temporarily left without electricity. Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity supply

- confirmed the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hryhorov.

The relevant services are working to restore energy and water supply as soon as possible, the head of the MVA noted.

Addition

At night, the Shostka community in Sumy region came under enemy attack, three people were injured.

"Three people were injured as a result of the night attack on the Shostka community. Two women and a man with burns and shrapnel wounds were hospitalized. From midnight until early morning, the Russians shelled the Shostka community with drones, guided aerial bombs, and launched a missile strike," Hryhorov noted.

According to the head of the OVA, as a result of the combined strike, four private houses caught fire, several multi-story buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, employees of the State Emergency Service rescued a person who could not get out of their damaged home on their own.

According to the Sumy OVA, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory there was a fatality and injuries in another community yesterday: a 24-year-old victim of an enemy UAV strike on the city of Putyvl on July 21 died in a medical facility; in the Esman community, a woman born in 1983 was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike.

During the day, from the morning of July 25 until the morning of July 26, Russian troops carried out more than 110 shellings of 42 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. In particular, the enemy launched more than 30 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

There is damage in 6 communities. In the Znoob-Novhorod community, two private houses, a two-story building, and the premises of an educational institution were damaged. In the Hlukhiv community, a civilian infrastructure object and an administrative building were damaged. In the Richky community, a private house and civilian infrastructure objects were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Sumy
