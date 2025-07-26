Enemy launched a combined attack on Shostka community in Sumy region - OVA

On the night of July 26, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported a combined attack on the Shostka community. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Russians used attack drones and guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Shostka community - the message says.

There is damage in the residential sector. Emergency rescue services are working on site, and an inspection is underway. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

The threat of repeated strikes remains.

Recall

On the morning of July 25, Sumy suffered another Russian attack, an administrative building was damaged. During the day, 60 shellings were recorded in the region, a woman born in 1982 died and a woman born in 1965 was injured.