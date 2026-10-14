Enemy strike on wholesale store in Lutsk: death toll rises to five

Aftermath of the Russian attack in Lutsk. Source: t.me/ANDRII_RAZUMOVSKYI

The Russian attack on Lutsk with a jet-powered "Shahed" on October 14 has claimed the lives of 5 people, while 12 others were injured. Acting Mayor Andrii Razumovskyi reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on the "Yevrohurt" wholesale store on Koniakina Street has risen to five. In total, five people have been killed and 12 injured - Razumovskyi wrote.

We remind you

In Lutsk on October 14, a wholesale store and a high-rise building were hit as a result of a Russian attack with a jet-powered drone. A fire broke out at the wholesale store. According to the Regional Military Administration, there was information that both employees and visitors could still have been inside the building engulfed in flames.