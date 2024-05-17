Enemy shelled 9 border districts in Sumy region with artillery and mortars
Kyiv • UNN
the Russian armed forces shelled 9 border areas and settlements of Sumy region with cannon artillery, small arms and mines, causing 36 explosions.
At night and in the morning, the border areas and settlements of Sumy region were subjected to 9 attacks by Russians. The enemy used cannon artillery, small arms and mines.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska and Znob-Novhorodska communities of Sumy region were shelled.
A total of 36 explosions were heard:
- There were 6 explosions in Znob-Novgorod community as a result of artillery shelling.
- The community of Esman suffered from small arms and mortar shelling, where 8 explosions occurred.
- In Krasnopilska community, 7 explosions were recorded due to the use of mortars and artillery.
- The Yunakivska community was attacked with mortars, where 6 mines were dropped.- The Bilopilska community was hit with mortar shelling, which caused 4 explosions.
- The Velykopysarivska community also survived a mortar attack that resulted in 5 explosions.
Recall
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1,410 personnel, 18 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 airplanes, 1 helicopter, 45 operational and tactical drones, 56 vehicles and tankers, and 7 units of special equipment.