Enemy missiles are moving towards Poltava, Kremenchuk and Kropyvnytskyi - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy missiles are heading toward three cities in central Ukraine, and air alerts have been issued in many regions due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
Enemy missiles are moving toward Kremenchuk, Poltava, and Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports, citing the Air Force.
We would like to add that air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat.