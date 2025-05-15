Enemy IPSO: The Ministry of Defense told how to recognize and counter information threats

$41.540.04
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18868 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100114 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105660 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198378 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94290 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65688 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161448 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 94797 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 161068 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198379 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161448 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 178794 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 12382 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49876 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 51664 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 73435 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 83401 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Enemy IPSO: The Ministry of Defense told how to recognize and counter information threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided clarification regarding IPSO, their distribution and methods of protection. Learn how to recognize enemy information attacks and protect yourself from manipulation.

Enemy IPSO: The Ministry of Defense told how to recognize and counter information threats

Today, the enemy's manipulative techniques - IPSO, which the enemy uses to influence the minds of citizens and military personnel, pose a threat to the national security of the country. The Ministry of Defense explained the essence of IPSO, the mechanisms of their distribution, the main narratives of the enemy and methods of protection against information attacks, reports UNN.

What is IPSO?

IPSO is a targeted manipulation of information to influence the opinions, emotions and behavior of the target audience.

Their goal is to cause panic, sow fear, undermine confidence in state institutions and incline citizens to decisions that are beneficial to the enemy.

What channels are used to distribute IPSO?

Information can come simultaneously through:

  • television and official news portals;
    • social networks and messengers;
      • SMS messages to mobile phones;
        • audio broadcasts through broadcasting stations;
          • comments from pseudo-experts and fake documents.

            How to detect enemy IPSO?

            Messages targeting the civilian population often contain the following topics:

            • the inevitable massive offensive of the enemy - to create an atmosphere of panic
              • catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces - to create a sense of inevitable defeat
                • retreat of Ukrainian troops from key positions - reduces the level of patriotism, especially in the temporarily occupied territories, where access to information is limited.

                  IPSOs targeting the military focus on undermining motivation and morale through narratives:

                  • the command is unreliable or betrays;
                    • working conditions are not improving;
                      • there is no point in fighting.

                        An easy way to detect such IPSOs is to analyze your own emotional reaction to the information. If the message evokes strong negative emotions, ask two key questions: what emotion is this message trying to evoke, and who benefits from you experiencing such feelings?

                        Russia is expanding its network of special operations units for information and psychological warfare against Ukraine - GUR18.03.25, 10:33 • 10764 views

                        How to protect yourself from IPSO?

                        The main tool to counter IPSO is critical thinking. When you come across emotionally charged information, you should:

                        Pause before reacting - emotional decisions are rarely balanced.

                        Check the reputation of the source of information and its authors.

                        Evaluate the relevance of the news, whether the old context is used in the new conditions.

                        Identify the original source - the absence of a clear source or anonymity should be alarming.

                        Verify the facts through command, official communication channels, or reliable resources.

                        To check photo content, you can use services like Google Reverse Image Search or TinEye, which allow you to track the original source of images. For video, there is the inVID service - a browser extension for verifying the authenticity of video materials.

                        What to do in case of IPSO detection?

                        The correct response to a detected information operation will help stop its spread:

                        • do not interact with manipulative content;
                          • use the false content complaint features available on most platforms

                            Systematic IPSOs can be reported to the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at: [email protected]. Be sure to indicate "IPSO" in the subject line.

                            If you have become the target of an IPSO through personal messages, collect evidence (screenshots, sender profiles) and notify your command or communications officers. It is advisable to communicate in social networks only with people you know personally, and keep your profile closed if you do not conduct public activities.

                            Where can I deepen my knowledge of IPSO?

                            To learn more about countering IPSO, you can take the "Information Resilience" course in the Army+ application.

                            The Army+ application is available in the official Apple App Store and Google Play Market, as well as on the Ministry of Defense website via the link.

                            Let us remind you

                            In Poland, before the elections, IPSOs are intensifying, calling for the deportation of Ukrainians and spreading fakes about the authorities. The Russian Federation is trying to reduce support for Ukraine and destabilize the situation.

                            Yana Sokolivska

                            Yana Sokolivska

                            SocietyWar
                            Google Play
                            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                            Ukraine
