Russia is expanding its network of special operations units for information and psychological warfare against Ukraine - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is increasing the number of IPso units within the armed forces, particularly in the 3rd and 51st armies. This indicates an intention to intensify information and psychological attacks against Ukraine.
The aggressor state Russia is expanding the number of IPSO units in the armed forces. Special units of information influence have appeared, in particular, in the 3rd and 51st combined arms armies of the Russian Armed Forces. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR), writes UNN.
Details
To staff the newly created units, back in April 2024, the government of the aggressor state introduced a separate group of military specialties - "Information Warfare".
IPSO specialists are trained at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. The movement of such specialists between military units without coordination with the headquarters of military districts is prohibited
It is noted that the expansion of the number of information influence units in the structure of the army of the aggressor state of Russia indicates the enemy's intention to increase the scale of information and psychological attacks against Ukraine, our Security and Defense Forces, and Ukrainian society.
