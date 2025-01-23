Enemy has fired over 2600 times at the border since the beginning of the year - State Border Guard Service

Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have fired more than 2,600 times at the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, using aircraft and attacking settlements. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has fired over 2600 times at the border of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions... If earlier the enemy was actively using aviation in the direction of Sumy region, since the beginning of this year we have seen that the enemy is also using aviation in the direction of Chernihiv region, dropping KABs, trying to hit the positions of our defenders and attacking settlements - Demchenko said.

The spokesman also spoke about the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.

"Subversive groups continue to try to enter our territory. Most of these attempts are in the defense lines where border guard units are located in Sumy region, although their activities are also taking place in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions," he said.

