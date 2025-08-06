Enemy drone hit a car: Ukrposhta employee killed, another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

$41.680.11
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35052 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37551 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39770 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36274 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68189 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68750 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46448 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43464 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42737 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 56375 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69674 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 40110 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62372 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42481 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34924 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 31685 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 68119 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42626 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62507 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Iryna Vereshchuk
Ukraine
United States
White House
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69796 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 98209 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 92227 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 105818 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 124719 views
COVID-19
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Enemy drone hit a car: Ukrposhta employee killed, another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

In Donetsk region, an enemy drone hit a Ukrposhta car, killing Olga Bordunova, head of the mobile post office. The driver, Pavlo, was wounded, but his condition is improving.

Enemy drone hit a car: Ukrposhta employee killed, another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

In the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk, an enemy drone hit a Ukrposhta car, killing Olga Bordunova, the head of the mobile post office. Her colleague, driver Pavlo, was injured but is currently under medical supervision. This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Today is a difficult day for the Ukrposhta family. In the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk, as a result of enemy shelling, we lost our colleague - Olga Bordunova, the head of the mobile post office. An enemy drone hit our car, killing Olga and injuring our driver Pavlo. Fortunately, his condition is improving, and doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance

 - wrote the company's CEO.

Ukrposhta noted that Olga would have turned 47 on August 10 and expressed condolences to her family and friends. The carrier also thanked the soldiers of the 56th brigade, who did everything possible to save Pavlo and tried to help Olga until the very end.

Today, an enemy drone also hit our car in the Kherson region, but everyone remained alive and well, and we will certainly restore the equipment

- added in the post.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops attacked a mobile Ukrposhta office in the Sumy region with a drone, and shelled offices in two other regions.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kramatorsk