Enemy drone hit a car: Ukrposhta employee killed, another wounded in Donetsk region as a result of shelling

In the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk, an enemy drone hit a Ukrposhta car, killing Olga Bordunova, the head of the mobile post office. Her colleague, driver Pavlo, was injured but is currently under medical supervision. This was reported by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Today is a difficult day for the Ukrposhta family. In the Donetsk region, near Kramatorsk, as a result of enemy shelling, we lost our colleague - Olga Bordunova, the head of the mobile post office. An enemy drone hit our car, killing Olga and injuring our driver Pavlo. Fortunately, his condition is improving, and doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance - wrote the company's CEO.

Ukrposhta noted that Olga would have turned 47 on August 10 and expressed condolences to her family and friends. The carrier also thanked the soldiers of the 56th brigade, who did everything possible to save Pavlo and tried to help Olga until the very end.

Today, an enemy drone also hit our car in the Kherson region, but everyone remained alive and well, and we will certainly restore the equipment - added in the post.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops attacked a mobile Ukrposhta office in the Sumy region with a drone, and shelled offices in two other regions.