Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains

The enemy attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles (CM) on Tuesday morning, January 20. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:50 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned about the take-off of Tu-95MS bomber-missile carriers from the Olenya airfield.

Possible launches of air-launched cruise missiles closer to 6:00 a.m.! In case of an air raid alert, follow safety rules. The Air Force is ready to repel the enemy's attack! - emphasized the Air Force.

Already at 6:26 a.m., they reported the first cruise missile in the Chernihiv region, which was heading towards the Kyiv region. Later, other air targets became known:

in Sumy region - heading towards Chernihiv region;

Sumy region - CM to Dubovyazivka;

a group of CMs over the Kyiv reservoir in the southwest direction;

Kyiv region - CM to Fastiv/Byshiv;

Chernihiv region CM to Drabiv;

Poltava region CM past Orzhytsia in the southern direction;

Cherkasy region - a group of CMs to Kamianka.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels reported that there were about 15 missiles in the airspace of Ukraine, 7 of which were in the Kyiv region.

As of 7:10 a.m., an air raid alert was in effect throughout Ukraine, except for the western regions.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person was injured, hits on non-residential buildings and drone crashes were recorded. On the left bank of the capital, there were power and water supply interruptions, infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply.

