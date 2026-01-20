Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv is expanding its distributed generation network and attracting reserves, but emergency blackouts will not be canceled - Shmyhal
January 19, 08:25 PM
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - Bloomberg
January 19, 08:48 PM
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and police
January 19, 09:21 PM
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in Kostiantynivka
11:35 PM
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital
12:14 AM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
January 19, 02:58 PM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:54 AM
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
January 19, 09:09 AM
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
January 17, 08:55 AM
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
January 19, 02:12 PM
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
January 19, 08:40 AM
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
January 19, 07:47 AM
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
January 18, 03:14 AM
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
January 17, 07:26 AM
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On the morning of January 20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles. The first missile was detected in the Chernihiv region and was heading towards the Kyiv region.

Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains

The enemy attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles (CM) on Tuesday morning, January 20. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 3:50 a.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) warned about the take-off of Tu-95MS bomber-missile carriers from the Olenya airfield.

Possible launches of air-launched cruise missiles closer to 6:00 a.m.! In case of an air raid alert, follow safety rules. The Air Force is ready to repel the enemy's attack!

- emphasized the Air Force.

Already at 6:26 a.m., they reported the first cruise missile in the Chernihiv region, which was heading towards the Kyiv region. Later, other air targets became known:

  • in Sumy region - heading towards Chernihiv region;
    • Sumy region - CM to Dubovyazivka;
      • a group of CMs over the Kyiv reservoir in the southwest direction;
        • Kyiv region - CM to Fastiv/Byshiv;
          • Chernihiv region CM to Drabiv;
            • Poltava region CM past Orzhytsia in the southern direction;
              • Cherkasy region - a group of CMs to Kamianka.

                Meanwhile, monitoring channels reported that there were about 15 missiles in the airspace of Ukraine, 7 of which were in the Kyiv region.

                As of 7:10 a.m., an air raid alert was in effect throughout Ukraine, except for the western regions.

                Recall

                As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person was injured, hits on non-residential buildings and drone crashes were recorded. On the left bank of the capital, there were power and water supply interruptions, infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply.

                Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: private house damaged
20.01.26, 03:27

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                War in Ukraine