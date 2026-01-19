Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: three strikes recorded in the city

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions have been heard. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

More detailed information is being clarified. At this moment, no information about casualties has been received. - Syniehubov reported.

Let's add

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three enemy KAB strikes on the city had been recorded. Details are being clarified.

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor