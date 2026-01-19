Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: three strikes recorded in the city

$43.180.08
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Publications
Exclusives
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United States
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISW
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 98973 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: three strikes recorded in the city

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy KABs, explosions were heard. Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported no information about casualties.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions have been heard. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

More detailed information is being clarified. At this moment, no information about casualties has been received. 

- Syniehubov reported.

Let's add

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three enemy KAB strikes on the city had been recorded. Details are being clarified.

In Kharkiv, Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility with four missiles, the damage is significant - mayor

