Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 48818 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113907 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119899 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264986 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176400 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166744 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235643 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91246 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 72943 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50482 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85794 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 45153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246612 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232935 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95217 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98843 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116417 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117126 views
Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27904 views

The enemy attacked a thermal power plant near the frontline, but no one was injured, generation is sufficient and the power system remains balanced.

The occupants continue to carry out terrorist attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine - today they attacked a thermal power plant in the frontline region, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy. 

In the morning, the enemy attacked the territory of a thermal power plant in the frontline region. There were no casualties. The facility continues to operate. 

- the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Generation

As noted, there is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. 

After emergency repairs, the TPP unit was put back into operation. The company has 13 thermal power units in reserve to be deployed if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy said. 

According to DTEK, the last attack on DTEK's thermal power plant took place a few days ago, on the night of February 13. Then, as a result of the shelling, the plant stopped producing electricity. 

"The enemy can attack the power system not only in winter" - Ukrenergo CEO on possible power outages14.02.24, 15:28 • 25098 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
dtekDTEK
ukraineUkraine

