Enemy attacked frontline TPP, no electricity shortage - Ministry of Energy

The occupants continue to carry out terrorist attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine - today they attacked a thermal power plant in the frontline region, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

In the morning, the enemy attacked the territory of a thermal power plant in the frontline region. There were no casualties. The facility continues to operate. - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Generation

As noted, there is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned.

After emergency repairs, the TPP unit was put back into operation. The company has 13 thermal power units in reserve to be deployed if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to DTEK, the last attack on DTEK's thermal power plant took place a few days ago, on the night of February 13. Then, as a result of the shelling, the plant stopped producing electricity.

