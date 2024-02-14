"The enemy can attack the power system not only in winter" - Ukrenergo CEO on possible power outages

The Russian army can still attack Ukraine's energy facilities, so it is necessary to conserve energy resources. This was announced by the head of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, quoted by the company's press service, UNN reports.

Details

Kudrytskyi noted that this winter there were localized damages to power facilities in different regions. Recently, in particular, the enemy has been actively attacking Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the electricity supply was restored quite quickly.

"This winter, we did not have to use emergency shutdown schedules. In general, we have managed to avoid large-scale problems across the country so far," Kudrytskyi said.

However, he emphasized that it was too early to relax and reminded us of the need to conserve electricity.

Firstly, the heating season is not over yet, and there may still be cold periods when consumption increases and it is harder for the power system to cover it. And secondly, unfortunately, the enemy can attack the power system not only in winter, so we must all be prepared and remember to conserve energy, especially in the morning and evening, when the power system is under the greatest load - Kudrytsky emphasized.

No shortage of electricity, power supply in Dnipropetrovs'k region stable after Russian attack - Energy Ministry