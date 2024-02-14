No shortage of electricity, power supply in Dnipropetrovs'k region stable after Russian attack - Energy Ministry

There is no shortage of electricity, there is a generation reserve, and imports and exports are planned. Electricity supply to consumers in the Dnipropetrovs'k region is stable after the enemy shelling of a power facility. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is no deficit in Ukraine's power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned," the statement said.

Over the course of the day, two TPP buildings were taken out for short-term repairs, as indicated, and the defects were fixed and returned to operation.

"During the day, 1 of the power units damaged by shelling was reconnected to the grid at thermal power plants after repair," Ukrenergo said.

"There are seven units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the ministry said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption increased slightly yesterday and this morning was also higher than on February 13.

For the current day, as indicated, electricity imports are projected at 776 MWh. Exports are also planned - up to 1923 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.

"For two days in a row, we have been receiving information about possible mining of buildings on the territory of the UkrNDIGas Institute in Ivano-Frankivsk," the statement said.

As noted, the employees of the branch left the territory of the facility for the period of the inspection.

"Restoration works are underway in Dnipropetrovska oblast after the shelling of a power facility the day before. Electricity supply to consumers is stable," the Ministry of Energy said.

"At the substation of NPC Ukrenergo in the southern region, some equipment has been restored. This has increased the reliability of electricity transmission through the trunk power grids in one of the regions," Ukrenergo also reported.

It is reported that 399 settlements remain without power in the morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

"Due to shelling from the Russian border, there are damages in the distribution networks of Sumy region. The shelling also caused damage to the networks of Khersonoblenergo. Emergency repair works are underway," the NPC said in a statement.

Due to flooding, 24 consumers in the Zakarpattia region remain without power supply.

For technical reasons, there are blackouts in Dnipropetrovska, Kyivska, Sumyska, Chernihivska oblasts, Ukrenergo added.

The Ministry of Energy also reported that the water level in the cooling pond at ZNPP remains stable at 15.59 meters. "This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the ministry said.

