Ukraine's energy system operates stably and without deficit despite Russia's attacks on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103196 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130581 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172617 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277058 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178009 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245512 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102788 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94065 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91153 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100539 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45314 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241960 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11228 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130569 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104153 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120517 views
Actual
Ukraine's energy system operates stably and without deficit despite Russia's attacks on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91732 views

Despite the enemy's attacks on energy facilities, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that the country's energy system is operating stably and without deficit.

Despite the strikes on electricity generation facilities, the power system is operating stably and without shortages, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no deficit in Ukraine's energy system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the ministry said on social media.

As indicated, 3 units of thermal generating equipment have been repaired. There are 11 units of generating equipment in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency said.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

"At night, the enemy fired at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region: units were shut down and a fire broke out on the territory. The fire was extinguished, and the extent of the damage is being determined," the Energy Ministry said.

All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy13.02.24, 08:19 • 29117 views

"A thermal power plant in Donetsk region was also shelled, with some equipment damaged. There are no power outages or casualties. As a result of a missile strike, debris fell on the territory of one of the mines, equipment was damaged, and no one was injured," the ministry also noted.

In addition, it is reported that an overhead power line in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected due to "technological violations", and household consumers were cut off from electricity, which was quickly restored.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2491 MWh. Exports of up to 2314 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova are also planned.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
polandPoland

