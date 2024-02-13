Ukraine's energy system operates stably and without deficit despite Russia's attacks on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy

Despite the strikes on electricity generation facilities, the power system is operating stably and without shortages, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no deficit in Ukraine's energy system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the ministry said on social media.

As indicated, 3 units of thermal generating equipment have been repaired. There are 11 units of generating equipment in reserve, which will be put into operation if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency said.

Consequences of shelling and power outages

"At night, the enemy fired at a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region: units were shut down and a fire broke out on the territory. The fire was extinguished, and the extent of the damage is being determined," the Energy Ministry said.

All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy

"A thermal power plant in Donetsk region was also shelled, with some equipment damaged. There are no power outages or casualties. As a result of a missile strike, debris fell on the territory of one of the mines, equipment was damaged, and no one was injured," the ministry also noted.

In addition, it is reported that an overhead power line in Dnipropetrovs'k region was disconnected due to "technological violations", and household consumers were cut off from electricity, which was quickly restored.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 2491 MWh. Exports of up to 2314 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova are also planned.