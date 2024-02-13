All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy

In Dnipro, after a nighttime hostile attack on one of the region's thermal power plants, all consumers have electricity, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues terrorist attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. On the night of February 13, one of the thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovs'k region was shelled," the Energy Ministry reported on social media.

As noted, the shelling resulted in a large-scale fire, which the State Emergency Service managed to extinguish in just a few hours. "The inspection revealed significant damage to the equipment. The power units shut down, the station unloaded and stopped producing electricity," the ministry said.

It is also reported that an overhead power line has been disconnected, resulting in short-term power outages for consumers. Currently, as noted, firefighting operations are underway to eliminate the consequences of the fire and clarify the extent of the damage.

"All consumers in the city of Dnipro have electricity," the Ministry of Energy said.

"Last night, power engineers also managed to fully restore power supply to consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, which were cut off after the shelling of energy facilities the day before," the agency said.

