Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy

All consumers in Dnipro have electricity after night attack by Russia - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29115 views

After a nighttime attack on a thermal power plant in Dnipropetrovs'k region, electricity supply has been restored to all consumers in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, after a nighttime hostile attack on one of the region's thermal power plants, all consumers have electricity, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues terrorist attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. On the night of February 13, one of the thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovs'k region was shelled," the Energy Ministry reported on social media.

As noted, the shelling resulted in a large-scale fire, which the State Emergency Service managed to extinguish in just a few hours. "The inspection revealed significant damage to the equipment. The power units shut down, the station unloaded and stopped producing electricity," the ministry said.

It is also reported that an overhead power line has been disconnected, resulting in short-term power outages for consumers. Currently, as noted, firefighting operations are underway to eliminate the consequences of the fire and clarify the extent of the damage.

"All consumers in the city of Dnipro have electricity," the Ministry of Energy said.

"Last night, power engineers also managed to fully restore power supply to consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, which were cut off after the shelling of energy facilities the day before," the agency said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Contact us about advertising