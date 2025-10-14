$41.610.01
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8688 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11567 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13801 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16862 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26736 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34548 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region still has schedules - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, there are restrictions on electricity consumption in Chernihiv region. Consumption remains high due to cold and cloudy weather.

Enemy attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region still has schedules - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops again attacked the energy sector - in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, in Chernihiv region there are still power outage schedules, electricity consumption remains high, you should not turn on powerful equipment simultaneously from 16:00 to 22:00, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

"The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners14.10.25, 10:00 • 1750 views

The ministry indicated that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain stable operation of the energy system.

As of October 14, in Chernihiv region, as indicated, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect.

"Due to the consequences of previous Russian attacks on the region's energy facilities - as of this morning, "Chernihivoblenergo" applies hourly shutdown schedules for three queues. In other regions, restriction measures are not currently applied," Ukrenergo confirmed.

Electricity consumption, according to Ukrenergo, remains high. This morning, it was, as indicated, at the same level as at the same time the previous day. "Cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants. And the decrease in air temperature throughout our country causes an additional load on the energy system due to the use of electric heaters before the start of the heating season," the NEC explained.

Yesterday, October 13, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.1% higher than the maximum of the previous working day, when no restriction measures were applied - October 9. Ukrenergo named the cooling throughout Ukraine as the reason for such changes.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains for the current day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously between 16:00 and 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.22 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine