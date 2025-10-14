Enemy attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region still has schedules - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops again attacked the energy sector - in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, in Chernihiv region there are still power outage schedules, electricity consumption remains high, you should not turn on powerful equipment simultaneously from 16:00 to 22:00, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Generation and consumption

"The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Sumy regions. Energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners

The ministry indicated that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain stable operation of the energy system.

As of October 14, in Chernihiv region, as indicated, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect.

"Due to the consequences of previous Russian attacks on the region's energy facilities - as of this morning, "Chernihivoblenergo" applies hourly shutdown schedules for three queues. In other regions, restriction measures are not currently applied," Ukrenergo confirmed.

Electricity consumption, according to Ukrenergo, remains high. This morning, it was, as indicated, at the same level as at the same time the previous day. "Cloudy weather in most regions of Ukraine leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants. And the decrease in air temperature throughout our country causes an additional load on the energy system due to the use of electric heaters before the start of the heating season," the NEC explained.

Yesterday, October 13, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.1% higher than the maximum of the previous working day, when no restriction measures were applied - October 9. Ukrenergo named the cooling throughout Ukraine as the reason for such changes.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains for the current day. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously between 16:00 and 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.22 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.