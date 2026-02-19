Enemy attacked a farm in Kharkiv region: 100 pigs killed, man injured

The Russian army attacked a farm in Kharkiv region, 100 pigs died, a man was injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

A man was injured and about 100 pigs died due to an enemy attack on a farm in the village of Dvorichny Kut in Kharkiv region. - the message says.

A fire broke out on the roof of the farm building, and destruction was recorded.

Together with rescuers, SES sappers and a community rescue officer worked during the elimination of the consequences of the shelling.

