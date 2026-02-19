Enemy attacked a farm in Kharkiv region: 100 pigs killed, man injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian army's attack on a farm in the village of Dvorichny Kut in Kharkiv region, about 100 pigs were killed and a man was injured. A fire broke out on the roof of the farm building, and destruction was recorded.
The Russian army attacked a farm in Kharkiv region, 100 pigs died, a man was injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
A man was injured and about 100 pigs died due to an enemy attack on a farm in the village of Dvorichny Kut in Kharkiv region.
A fire broke out on the roof of the farm building, and destruction was recorded.
Together with rescuers, SES sappers and a community rescue officer worked during the elimination of the consequences of the shelling.
