Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Enemy attacked a farm in Kharkiv region: 100 pigs killed, man injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

As a result of the Russian army's attack on a farm in the village of Dvorichny Kut in Kharkiv region, about 100 pigs were killed and a man was injured. A fire broke out on the roof of the farm building, and destruction was recorded.

Enemy attacked a farm in Kharkiv region: 100 pigs killed, man injured

The Russian army attacked a farm in Kharkiv region, 100 pigs died, a man was injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

A man was injured and about 100 pigs died due to an enemy attack on a farm in the village of Dvorichny Kut in Kharkiv region.

- the message says.

A fire broke out on the roof of the farm building, and destruction was recorded.

Together with rescuers, SES sappers and a community rescue officer worked during the elimination of the consequences of the shelling.

19 horses evacuated from a horse club in the frontline area of Kharkiv region16.02.26, 11:10 • 3770 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
Animals
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine