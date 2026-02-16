19 horses evacuated from a horse club in the frontline area of Kharkiv region

A special operation was carried out in the Kharkiv region to evacuate animals from the frontline area. Police officers, together with volunteers, evacuated 19 horses from a riding club, as well as two dogs and puppies. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Evacuation measures were carried out for 10 days in the Stary Saltiv community of the Vovchansk district. The special police unit "White Angel" together with the rapid response unit "Red Cross of Ukraine" "evacuated 19 horses from the 'Atlant' riding club, which had been left unattended since the first days of de-occupation."

On February 15, as stated, the special operation was successfully completed.

"Through the joint efforts of the police, volunteers, and local authorities, all 19 horses, two dogs, and puppies were evacuated. Law enforcement officers also moved the stableman to a safer place," said Vyacheslav Markov, assistant head of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast for humanitarian affairs. "The task has been successfully completed. I thank everyone with whom I had the opportunity to participate in this unique humanitarian operation."

Currently, as reported, the horses have been moved to the territory of the Kharkiv hippodrome and will be there under the care of the charitable organization "Animals 911 Ukraine."

"The evacuation measures were carried out under increased danger. Enemy drones circled along the route. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement officers, the evacuation measures were successfully completed. The animals are safe," the post says.

Recall

