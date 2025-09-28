Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damaged

During the night attack, the Russians struck several districts of the capital. A 12-year-old girl died in the Solomianskyi district, and three more people died in different locations. The Institute of Cardiology was damaged, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At night, the Russians once again shelled the capital. In particular, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts came under attack.

In the Solomianskyi district, a five-story building was hit: the body of a 12-year-old girl was unblocked from under the rubble, three people were rescued, and one person was injured. The building of the Institute of Cardiology was also damaged, where two people died - reports the State Emergency Service.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, citing the latest medical report:

13 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack, and three died;

four injured people are currently in hospitals. 8 are receiving outpatient care;

one woman received medical assistance on the spot.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service announced the following information:

In the Holosiivskyi district, as indicated, a single-story private residential building was hit. There was a partial destruction of the roof and wall of the building. Fortunately, there was no fire. In the Darnytskyi district, a kindergarten building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Around 9 a.m., it became known about 4 dead as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Recall

UNN wrote that on the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack by Russia.

As of 5:45 a.m., 2 injured people were reported in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on an open area and a two-story non-residential building. The fall of UAV debris on a two-story non-residential building was also recorded.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a high-rise building, and in the Darnytskyi district, on the territory of a private estate.