Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damaged

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 802 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 5200 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12486 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 41355 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 62595 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54286 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46446 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40168 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the weddingPhotoSeptember 27, 11:41 PM • 13818 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capitalSeptember 28, 12:37 AM • 14298 views
Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov regionSeptember 28, 01:02 AM • 16943 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv: Air defense working on enemy dronesSeptember 28, 01:39 AM • 24916 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is known03:02 AM • 18611 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 35798 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 127770 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 52920 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 63300 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 64219 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Maia Sandu
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 17582 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 76739 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 39823 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 44852 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 46734 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Tu-95

Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1518 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and 13 people were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Institute of Cardiology were damaged.

Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damaged

During the night attack, the Russians struck several districts of the capital. A 12-year-old girl died in the Solomianskyi district, and three more people died in different locations. The Institute of Cardiology was damaged, and residential buildings, a kindergarten, and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At night, the Russians once again shelled the capital. In particular, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts came under attack.

In the Solomianskyi district, a five-story building was hit: the body of a 12-year-old girl was unblocked from under the rubble, three people were rescued, and one person was injured. The building of the Institute of Cardiology was also damaged, where two people died

- reports the State Emergency Service.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, citing the latest medical report:

  • 13 people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack, and three died;
    • four injured people are currently in hospitals. 8 are receiving outpatient care;
      • one woman received medical assistance on the spot.

        Earlier, the State Emergency Service announced the following information:

        In the Holosiivskyi district, as indicated, a single-story private residential building was hit. There was a partial destruction of the roof and wall of the building. Fortunately, there was no fire. In the Darnytskyi district, a kindergarten building was damaged as a result of the shelling. 

        Around 9 a.m., it became known about 4 dead as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. 

        Recall

        UNN wrote that on the night of September 28, Kyiv was subjected to a new attack by Russia.

        As of 5:45 a.m., 2 injured people were reported in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on an open area and a two-story non-residential building. The fall of UAV debris on a two-story non-residential building was also recorded.

        In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a high-rise building, and in the Darnytskyi district, on the territory of a private estate. 

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        War in UkraineKyiv
        Kyiv City State Administration
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Vitali Klitschko
        Kyiv