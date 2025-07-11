$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM • 18153 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 104827 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 114381 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 62697 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 59493 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 42810 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81095 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 28124 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31722 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 110397 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three wounded, maternity hospital under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

As a result of the morning attack on Kharkiv on July 11, three people were injured. The strike hit the Saltivsky district, affecting a maternity hospital where mothers with newborns were present, who, fortunately, were not harmed.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three wounded, maternity hospital under attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on Friday morning, July 11, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

"As of this minute, three people have been injured as a result of the attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv," Syniehubov wrote.

This information was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He added that the morning explosions affected a maternity hospital where women in labor with newborns were located.

Now we will evacuate them to another medical facility

- wrote Terekhov.

He clarified that, fortunately, none of them were injured.

Recall

On Friday morning, July 11, the enemy attacked the center of Kharkiv with "Shaheds". The strike hit a residential area. In the city center, as a result of the enemy shelling, a functioning medical facility was damaged - according to initial information, windows were blown out there.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
