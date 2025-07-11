Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three wounded, maternity hospital under attack

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on Friday morning, July 11, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, informs UNN.

Details

"As of this minute, three people have been injured as a result of the attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv," Syniehubov wrote.

This information was confirmed by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He added that the morning explosions affected a maternity hospital where women in labor with newborns were located.

Now we will evacuate them to another medical facility - wrote Terekhov.

He clarified that, fortunately, none of them were injured.

Recall

On Friday morning, July 11, the enemy attacked the center of Kharkiv with "Shaheds". The strike hit a residential area. In the city center, as a result of the enemy shelling, a functioning medical facility was damaged - according to initial information, windows were blown out there.

