At the front, the enemy has made some progress on several fronts. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the latest reports, the advance was recorded in the area of Chasovyi Yar, as well as in the settlements of Sribne, Novoandriivka and Nadiivka. These areas are located in the east of Ukraine, where active hostilities are ongoing.

It should be noted that the situation at the front is constantly changing, and official sources have not yet confirmed these reports. It is recommended to follow the updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other official structures for the latest information.

