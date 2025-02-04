Enemy advances near Chasovyi Yar and three other settlements - DeepState

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28667 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102984 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124438 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102479 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130197 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103570 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113318 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116917 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106920 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103495 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107401 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28667 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130197 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153100 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1863 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138713 views
Actual
Enemy advances near Chasovyi Yar and three other settlements - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81238 views

DeepState reports on the enemy's successes in several frontline areas. Advancements were recorded in the area of Chasovyi Yar, as well as in Sribne, Novoandriivka and Nadiyivka.

At the front, the enemy has made some progress on several fronts.  This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the latest reports, the advance was recorded in the area of Chasovyi Yar, as well as in the settlements of Sribne, Novoandriivka and Nadiivka. These areas are located in the east of Ukraine, where active hostilities are ongoing.

It should be noted that the situation at the front is constantly changing, and official sources have not yet confirmed these reports. It is recommended to follow the updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other official structures for the latest information.

Occupants regain control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv region - DeepState01.02.25, 00:49 • 30216 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

