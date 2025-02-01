Occupants regain control of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv region - DeepState

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders have once again taken control of the village of Novomlynsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the OSINT project in Telegram.

On January 31 at 23:02, the Ukrainian analytical OSINT project DeepState updated its online map. According to it, the enemy is making progress at the front.

the enemy occupied Novomlynsk - DeepState's post says.

It is noted that the Russian army has also advanced near Rivne, Rozdolne, Yantarne, Petropavlivka, Baranivka and Udachne.

In December 2024, the Ukrainian military drove the enemy from a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv region. The defense forces conducted a successful operation to clear the territory and take control of the right bank.

