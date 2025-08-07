Enemy activity near Chasiv Yar has decreased, occupiers are waiting - military

Currently, Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar, in the Kramatorsk direction, have reduced activity; only one combat engagement occurred over the past day. The enemy is awaiting offensive actions from the Toretsk direction, said Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the 11th Army Corps, on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy is currently on pause. They are awaiting offensive actions from the Toretsk direction. Because if these two directions unite, the enemy will advance more actively and quickly towards Kostiantynivka," the serviceman said.

He added that only one combat engagement occurred over the past day, which was local in nature.

"Overall, we expect a resumption of assault actions in this direction. Over the past day, there was one combat engagement. It was local in nature, the enemy tried to conduct some reconnaissance activities, tried to advance towards the positions of the Defense Forces," Zaporozhets noted.

The spokesman also added that the situation remains under control. The Defense Forces manage to hold positions and destroy the enemy.

"Overall, the situation is controlled. We destroy the enemy on the approaches, while not allowing him to be in the central parts of the city. We also do not allow the enemy to infiltrate... in the direction of the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, where there is an opportunity to contain the enemy," Zaporozhets said.

Addition

On July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, called this another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

Russian occupiers lied about capturing the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. They attempted a breakthrough, but it ended in failure.