Exclusive
08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Enemy activity near Chasiv Yar has decreased, occupiers are waiting - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Near Chasiv Yar, the activity of Russian troops has decreased, only one combat engagement was recorded per day. The enemy is awaiting offensive actions from the Toretsk direction to combine efforts.

Enemy activity near Chasiv Yar has decreased, occupiers are waiting - military

Currently, Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar, in the Kramatorsk direction, have reduced activity; only one combat engagement occurred over the past day. The enemy is awaiting offensive actions from the Toretsk direction, said Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the 11th Army Corps, on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy is currently on pause. They are awaiting offensive actions from the Toretsk direction. Because if these two directions unite, the enemy will advance more actively and quickly towards Kostiantynivka," the serviceman said.

He added that only one combat engagement occurred over the past day, which was local in nature.

"Overall, we expect a resumption of assault actions in this direction. Over the past day, there was one combat engagement. It was local in nature, the enemy tried to conduct some reconnaissance activities, tried to advance towards the positions of the Defense Forces," Zaporozhets noted.

The spokesman also added that the situation remains under control. The Defense Forces manage to hold positions and destroy the enemy.

"Overall, the situation is controlled. We destroy the enemy on the approaches, while not allowing him to be in the central parts of the city. We also do not allow the enemy to infiltrate... in the direction of the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, where there is an opportunity to contain the enemy," Zaporozhets said.

Addition

On July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged capture of the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, called this another "hoax," and the DeepState map confirms that the Russians do not control the city.

Russian occupiers lied about capturing the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast. They attempted a breakthrough, but it ended in failure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk