Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Sumy region

In Sumy region schedules of emergency power outages have been introduced this morning, JSC "Sumyoblenergo" reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"In accordance with the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo, at 09:25 a.m., special emergency outage schedules were introduced in full in the Sumy region (Shostka, Romny and Konotop districts)," the statement said.

Also, in Sumy region, all 10 shifts of schedule of emergency outage schedules have been introduced, specified JSC "Sumyoblenergo".

