No power outages planned for Friday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo reported that no blackouts are planned for September 27 in Ukraine. Power engineers urged to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly from 10:00 to 16:00.
On Friday, September 27, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Friday
The power engineers also called for the economical use of powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00.
The acting head of the State Energy Supervision Agency, Anatoliy Zamulko, said in a telethon that Ukraine imports about 1500 MW of electricity from its neighbors every day to balance the system and supply consumers.