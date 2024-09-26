No power outages planned for Friday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Friday, September 27, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Friday - the company said.

The power engineers also called for the economical use of powerful electrical appliances during the daytime - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Recall

The acting head of the State Energy Supervision Agency, Anatoliy Zamulko, said in a telethon that Ukraine imports about 1500 MW of electricity from its neighbors every day to balance the system and supply consumers.