Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv after night Russian attack – SES
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency rescue operations in Kyiv after the Russian attack have been completed. Four people, including a child, were killed, and 13 people were injured. SES psychologists provided assistance to 25 victims.
Emergency rescue operations in the capital after a massive Russian attack have been completed. As a result of the shelling, 4 people died, including a child, and 13 more people were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Details
In Kyiv, rescuers completed emergency work to eliminate the consequences of Russian night attacks and showed photos of the consequences of Russian shelling.
SES psychologists provided assistance to 25 victims, and more than 300 rescuers and 70 units of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences.
Recall
During the night attack, the Russians struck several districts of the capital. In the Solomianskyi district, a 12-year-old girl died and three more people in different locations.