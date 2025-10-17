Emergency power outages reintroduced in a number of regions

In a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages began again on Friday morning, October 17, writes UNN with reference to local oblenergos and energy companies.

Details

"By order of NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in Sumy region. Currently, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect for the 1st stage of consumers," Sumyoblenergo reported.

"In Dnipropetrovsk region again - emergency power outages. They were introduced by order of NEC "Ukrenergo". At the same time, schedules that can be predicted in advance are not currently in effect," DTEK Dniprovski Elektromerezhi reported on its website.

"17.10.2025 from 09:09, by order of NEC "Ukrenergo", an emergency shutdown schedule (AES) was put into effect according to the operating mode of the Ukrainian power system," Kirovogradoblenergo stated.

Ukrenergo reported the day before that "on October 17, the application of power limitation schedules for industry is planned throughout Ukraine from 07:00 to 22:00."

In particular, Poltavaoblenergo indicated for enterprises in Poltava region that "on October 17, 2025, in Poltava region, from 7:00 to 22:00, a power limitation schedule (PLS) will be applied in the amount of 5 stages."

"For industry and business in Cherkasy region, on October 17, from 07:00 to 22:00, power limitation schedules (PLS) will be applied, according to the command of NEC "Ukrenergo". Only non-household consumers are involved in power limitation schedules (PLS)," Cherkasyoblenergo reported.

"Today, October 17, until 22:00, power limitation schedules for industry are applied in Kharkiv region," Kharkivoblenergo also reported.

"According to NEC "Ukrenergo", on October 17, from 07:00 to 22:00, the application of electricity limitation schedules (ELS) for industry and business is planned in Zhytomyr region," Zhytomyroblenergo also stated the day before.

Chernihivoblenergo noted that hourly shutdown schedules are still in effect in the region.

