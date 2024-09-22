Emergency power outages introduced in Chernihiv region: which districts will be cut off

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110646 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146850 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140414 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144831 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149293 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157189 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Chernihiv region: which districts will be cut off

Emergency power outages introduced in Chernihiv region: which districts will be cut off

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28353 views

Chernihiv region has introduced schedules of emergency power outages for consumers in Bakhmach, Nizhyn and Pryluchchyna districts. The outages were introduced through Ukrenergo's team to prevent overloads in the 110 kV network.

In the evening, on September 22, schedules of emergency power outages were introduced in Chernihiv region. This was stated by Chernihivoblenergo, UNN reports.

Details

The power company warned that they would cut off power to residents of certain areas.

18:46 we received a command from the Regional Dispatch Center of the Central Region of NPC Ukrenergo: to prevent overloading in the 110 kV network, introduce an Emergency Outage Schedule (EOS) of 15 MW for consumers in Bakhmach, Nizhyn and Pryluchchyna districts

- the regional power company said in a statement. 

It is indicated that will be disabled from 1 to 7 of the GAV queue inclusive.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on Sunday, September 22, there are no plans to introduce blackout schedules in Ukraine. Ukrenergo made a similar forecast for tomorrow, September 23. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

bakhmachBakhmach
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

