Emergency power outages introduced in Chernihiv region: which districts will be cut off
Kyiv • UNN
Chernihiv region has introduced schedules of emergency power outages for consumers in Bakhmach, Nizhyn and Pryluchchyna districts. The outages were introduced through Ukrenergo's team to prevent overloads in the 110 kV network.
In the evening, on September 22, schedules of emergency power outages were introduced in Chernihiv region. This was stated by Chernihivoblenergo, UNN reports.
Details
The power company warned that they would cut off power to residents of certain areas.
18:46 we received a command from the Regional Dispatch Center of the Central Region of NPC Ukrenergo: to prevent overloading in the 110 kV network, introduce an Emergency Outage Schedule (EOS) of 15 MW for consumers in Bakhmach, Nizhyn and Pryluchchyna districts
It is indicated that will be disabled from 1 to 7 of the GAV queue inclusive.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that on Sunday, September 22, there are no plans to introduce blackout schedules in Ukraine. Ukrenergo made a similar forecast for tomorrow, September 23.