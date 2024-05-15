Emergency power outages in Kyiv and some regions have been canceled

The emergency power outages in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, which were introduced on Wednesday, May 15, at 6:40 am, have now been canceled. This was reported by the press service of DTEK, UNN reports.

As of 09:00, emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions have been canceled. Power engineers return electricity to all homes - DTEK said in a statement.

DTEK asked Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity reasonably. The situation in the power system remains extremely difficult, the company added.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:40 to 09:00, Ukrenergo's dispatch center applied controlled emergency outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

As previously reported by KCSA, the power supply restrictions in the capital this morning were minor and did not affect the city's vital activity. Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities was not limited.