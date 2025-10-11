Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovsk region: all families have electricity
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages have been canceled in the Dnipropetrovsk region, all families in the region are supplied with electricity. DTEK is working on targeted requests and promises to inform about changes.
Emergency power outages have been canceled in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK Group.
Details
It is noted that all families in the region currently have electricity.
Working on targeted requests
The group added that in case of changes, they will promptly inform consumers on social networks.
Recall
In Donetsk region, thanks to the work of power engineers, emergency shutdown schedules were canceled.
DTEK also reported on the restoration of electricity supply on the left bank of Kyiv after shelling.
Part of Rivne left without electricity: energy workers promise quick restoration10.10.25, 21:58 • 2224 views