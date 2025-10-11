Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovsk region: all families have electricity

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
October 10, 07:08 PM • 11458 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 22435 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 31871 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 24122 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 22166 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 28351 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 36337 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 39494 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19289 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19749 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.1m/s
93%
747mm
Popular news
In Donetsk region, emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled, power supply to the left bank of Kyiv continues - Ministry of EnergyOctober 10, 05:19 PM • 2934 views
Powerful explosion at a military plant in the US: there are dead and missingOctober 10, 05:39 PM • 3698 views
Water supply in Kyiv fully restored - KMDAOctober 10, 05:44 PM • 2712 views
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declarationOctober 10, 05:55 PM • 6912 views
Due to a remark, he slammed the car door on a veteran's injured hand: police are investigating near KyivVideoOctober 10, 06:28 PM • 4738 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 31871 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 28351 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 36337 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 39494 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 91022 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 22916 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 25433 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 28252 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 91018 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 38035 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovsk region: all families have electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Emergency power outages have been canceled in the Dnipropetrovsk region, all families in the region are supplied with electricity. DTEK is working on targeted requests and promises to inform about changes.

Emergency power outages canceled in Dnipropetrovsk region: all families have electricity

Emergency power outages have been canceled in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK Group.

Details

It is noted that all families in the region currently have electricity.

Working on targeted requests

- the message says.

The group added that in case of changes, they will promptly inform consumers on social networks.

Recall

In Donetsk region, thanks to the work of power engineers, emergency shutdown schedules were canceled.

DTEK also reported on the restoration of electricity supply on the left bank of Kyiv after shelling.

Part of Rivne left without electricity: energy workers promise quick restoration10.10.25, 21:58 • 2224 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK