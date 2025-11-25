Emergency blackouts canceled on Kyiv's left bank - DTEK
DTEK canceled emergency blackouts on Kyiv's left bank. This happened after a massive combined enemy attack on the energy infrastructure.
Emergency blackouts on the left bank of the capital have been canceled, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
According to the Ministry of Energy, a "massive combined enemy attack on energy infrastructure facilities" occurred overnight. Energy workers were to begin assessing the consequences and restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.