Emergency blackouts canceled on Kyiv's left bank - DTEK

Emergency blackouts on the left bank of the capital have been canceled, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv's Left Bank: emergency blackouts canceled - the company's statement reads.

Schedules are not working: Kyiv switched to emergency power outages

Addition

According to the Ministry of Energy, a "massive combined enemy attack on energy infrastructure facilities" occurred overnight. Energy workers were to begin assessing the consequences and restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.