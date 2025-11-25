$42.370.10
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 4104 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 9730 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21587 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 18836 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 27142 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 35056 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 32060 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28233 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46523 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71319 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Emergency blackouts canceled on Kyiv's left bank - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

DTEK canceled emergency blackouts on Kyiv's left bank. This happened after a massive combined enemy attack on the energy infrastructure.

Emergency blackouts canceled on Kyiv's left bank - DTEK

Emergency blackouts on the left bank of the capital have been canceled, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv's Left Bank: emergency blackouts canceled 

- the company's statement reads.

Schedules are not working: Kyiv switched to emergency power outages25.11.25, 09:27 • 2890 views

Addition

According to the Ministry of Energy, a "massive combined enemy attack on energy infrastructure facilities" occurred overnight. Energy workers were to begin assessing the consequences and restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
DTEK
Kyiv