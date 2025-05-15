Embroidered Shirt Day, International Family Day: what is celebrated on May 15

Today, May 15, Ukrainians celebrate the national holiday - Vyshyvanka Day, which reminds of the importance of preserving traditions, writes UNN.

Vyshyvanka Day

This holiday is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of May, and it is designed to protect and promote the tradition of wearing national clothes - embroidered shirts. Vyshyvanka Day is about the unity of the Ukrainian people, and in the conditions of war it takes on special significance. After all, traditionally on this day, Ukrainians not only in Ukraine, but also abroad, wear embroidered shirts to demonstrate their national identity, love for culture and respect for the heritage of their ancestors.

International Family Day

On May 15, the whole world celebrates International Family Day - a holiday that was founded by the UN in 1993. It was created to draw attention to the problems faced by families around the world. This holiday is designed to emphasize the importance of the family as a basic component of society and to encourage states to implement policies that promote the well-being of families. In addition, the family plays an important role in the life of every person, in particular, it shapes our personality.

That is why in many countries, in honor of this day, programs are implemented aimed at the well-being of families.

International Family Day is an opportunity to draw attention to their needs and the value of family ties.

International Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Day

Today is also International Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Day - a rare genetic disease that affects various organs and systems of the body. In particular, about 1 million people worldwide suffer from tuberous sclerosis. The main goal of this holiday is to draw public attention to this disease.

Usually, in honor of this day, organizations, doctors, patients and their families call for support for scientific research, early diagnosis and improving the quality of life of people with this diagnosis.

International Climate Protection Day

Climate preservation is one of the most pressing problems on Earth. Therefore, the International Day of Climate Protection is celebrated every year in the world. Its goal is to draw attention to the problems of climate change, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the environment for future generations. On this day, environmental events, educational campaigns and actions are held to form a responsible attitude to nature and support sustainable development. This holiday is a reminder that climate protection is a common task for everyone.

Nylon Stocking Day

86 years ago, nylon stockings were first introduced in the USA, which quickly gained popularity among women. This day symbolizes not only fashion and style, but also an important stage in the development of the textile industry. Nylon has become a real breakthrough in the manufacture of clothing, replacing expensive and less practical materials. In addition, nylon stockings played a role during the Second World War. After all, in particular, parachutes were made of nylon at that time. So in the shops you could see special containers for stockings, where they could be handed over.

Traditionally, on this day, the history of fashion, the impact of innovations on everyday life, and the role of nylon in changing the female wardrobe are mentioned.

Commemoration of the holy venerable Pakhomiy the Great

The Orthodox Church commemorates the holy venerable Pakhomiy the Great on May 15 - one of the most prominent figures of early Christianity and a reformer of monastic life. He lived in the III-IV centuries (about 292-348) and was from Egypt, where he was born into a pagan family.

After serving in the army, Pakhomiy experienced a spiritual awakening, converted to Christianity and chose the path of seclusion and prayer.

At first he lived among hermits, and later he himself became a teacher for others.

His greatest achievement was the founding of the first organized monastic community. In particular, Pakhomiy introduced a common life for monks with clear rules, prayers and work. This became the basis for the further development of monasticism in the Christian world.

