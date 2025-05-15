Embroidered Shirt Day, International Family Day: what is celebrated on May 15

$41.500.04
Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters
May 14, 09:07 PM • 5562 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 22354 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109647 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 55689 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 107944 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 60015 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 48355 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106343 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56545 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72900 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul prevented new US sanctions against Moscow - WP

May 14, 07:16 PM • 9316 views

The composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Istanbul will be announced in the morning - Russian media

May 14, 07:48 PM • 12270 views

Poles in Ukraine will not be able to vote in the Polish presidential election: the reason is named

May 14, 08:07 PM • 11700 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

May 14, 08:12 PM • 14419 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 17615 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 48081 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 109599 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 107895 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 106320 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 135063 views
Embroidered Shirt Day, International Family Day: what is celebrated on May 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

May 15 is the Day of Embroidery, International Family Day, and Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Day. Also, Climate Protection Day, Nylon Stocking Day and the honoring of Pachomius the Great.

Embroidered Shirt Day, International Family Day: what is celebrated on May 15

Today, May 15, Ukrainians celebrate the national holiday - Vyshyvanka Day, which reminds of the importance of preserving traditions, writes UNN.

Vyshyvanka Day

This holiday is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of May, and it is designed to protect and promote the tradition of wearing national clothes - embroidered shirts. Vyshyvanka Day is about the unity of the Ukrainian people, and in the conditions of war it takes on special significance. After all, traditionally on this day, Ukrainians not only in Ukraine, but also abroad, wear embroidered shirts to demonstrate their national identity, love for culture and respect for the heritage of their ancestors.

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors 13.05.25, 11:36 • 199161 view

International Family Day

On May 15, the whole world celebrates International Family Day - a holiday that was founded by the UN in 1993. It was created to draw attention to the problems faced by families around the world. This holiday is designed to emphasize the importance of the family as a basic component of society and to encourage states to implement policies that promote the well-being of families. In addition, the family plays an important role in the life of every person, in particular, it shapes our personality.

That is why in many countries, in honor of this day, programs are implemented aimed at the well-being of families.

International Family Day is an opportunity to draw attention to their needs and the value of family ties.

Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions became leaders in the creation of foster families - Ministry of Social Policy 14.05.25, 14:47 • 1204 views

International Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Day

Today is also International Tuberous Sclerosis Awareness Day - a rare genetic disease that affects various organs and systems of the body. In particular, about 1 million people worldwide suffer from tuberous sclerosis. The main goal of this holiday is to draw public attention to this disease.

Usually, in honor of this day, organizations, doctors, patients and their families call for support for scientific research, early diagnosis and improving the quality of life of people with this diagnosis.

Only 5 minutes of unhealthy food advertising increases children's calorie consumption - study11.05.25, 23:16 • 4709 views

International Climate Protection Day

Climate preservation is one of the most pressing problems on Earth. Therefore, the International Day of Climate Protection is celebrated every year in the world. Its goal is to draw attention to the problems of climate change, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the environment for future generations. On this day, environmental events, educational campaigns and actions are held to form a responsible attitude to nature and support sustainable development. This holiday is a reminder that climate protection is a common task for everyone.

Climate crisis threatens bananas: two-thirds of the area will become unsuitable - research12.05.25, 13:31 • 3926 views

Nylon Stocking Day

86 years ago, nylon stockings were first introduced in the USA, which quickly gained popularity among women. This day symbolizes not only fashion and style, but also an important stage in the development of the textile industry. Nylon has become a real breakthrough in the manufacture of clothing, replacing expensive and less practical materials. In addition, nylon stockings played a role during the Second World War. After all, in particular, parachutes were made of nylon at that time. So in the shops you could see special containers for stockings, where they could be handed over.

Traditionally, on this day, the history of fashion, the impact of innovations on everyday life, and the role of nylon in changing the female wardrobe are mentioned.

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses02.05.25, 09:22 • 72399 views

Commemoration of the holy venerable Pakhomiy the Great

The Orthodox Church commemorates the holy venerable Pakhomiy the Great on May 15 - one of the most prominent figures of early Christianity and a reformer of monastic life. He lived in the III-IV centuries (about 292-348) and was from Egypt, where he was born into a pagan family.

After serving in the army, Pakhomiy experienced a spiritual awakening, converted to Christianity and chose the path of seclusion and prayer.

At first he lived among hermits, and later he himself became a teacher for others.

His greatest achievement was the founding of the first organized monastic community. In particular, Pakhomiy introduced a common life for monks with clear rules, prayers and work. This became the basis for the further development of monasticism in the Christian world.

For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church10.05.25, 21:37 • 4316 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
Egypt
Ukraine
