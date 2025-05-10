For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church

On Sunday, May 11, in the ancient Ukrainian shrine, the unique temple of the times of Kyivan Rus – St. Cyril's Church – for the first time in many decades, the Divine Liturgy will be sung in Ukrainian. This is reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) on Facebook, reports UNN.

This event is timed to the fourth Sunday after Easter.

Tomorrow, May 11, in the ancient Ukrainian shrine, a unique church that has survived to this day from the times of princely Ukraine-Rus – St. Cyril's Church – for the first time in several decades, a prayer in our native Ukrainian language will be heard! His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius will celebrate the Divine Liturgy here on the fourth Sunday after Easter. The service begins at 9:00 - reports the OCU.

St. Cyril's Church, founded in the XII century, is the second most important metropolitan shrine of the times of Kyiv State after St. Sophia of Kyiv. This temple miraculously survived almost in its original form, having survived numerous historical trials.

From 1994 until the end of January 2025, services were held in St. Cyril's Church by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. However, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the term of the agreement on free use of the temple with this jurisdiction expired on January 30, 2025.

We are grateful to God for giving us the opportunity, our local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to pray in this ancient Ukrainian shrine in our native Ukrainian language. Glory to God for everything! - the OCU said in a statement.

It is noted that everyone will be able to join this historical prayer online. The broadcast of the service will begin at 9:00 on the official Facebook page, Metropolitan Epiphanius' page, and on the YouTube channel of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

