Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 8128 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 16491 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 23366 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 38978 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 64447 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 50120 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65963 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71964 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63272 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65808 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

On May 11, a liturgy in Ukrainian will be held in St. Cyril's Church for the first time in many years. The service will be performed by Metropolitan Epiphanius at 9:00 a.m. The broadcast will be online.

For the first time in decades: Prayer in Ukrainian will be heard in St. Cyril's Church

On Sunday, May 11, in the ancient Ukrainian shrine, the unique temple of the times of Kyivan Rus – St. Cyril's Church – for the first time in many decades, the Divine Liturgy will be sung in Ukrainian. This is reported by the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

This event is timed to the fourth Sunday after Easter.

Tomorrow, May 11, in the ancient Ukrainian shrine, a unique church that has survived to this day from the times of princely Ukraine-Rus – St. Cyril's Church – for the first time in several decades, a prayer in our native Ukrainian language will be heard! His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius will celebrate the Divine Liturgy here on the fourth Sunday after Easter. The service begins at 9:00

- reports the OCU.

St. Cyril's Church, founded in the XII century, is the second most important metropolitan shrine of the times of Kyiv State after St. Sophia of Kyiv. This temple miraculously survived almost in its original form, having survived numerous historical trials.

From 1994 until the end of January 2025, services were held in St. Cyril's Church by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. However, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the term of the agreement on free use of the temple with this jurisdiction expired on January 30, 2025.

We are grateful to God for giving us the opportunity, our local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to pray in this ancient Ukrainian shrine in our native Ukrainian language. Glory to God for everything!

- the OCU said in a statement.

It is noted that everyone will be able to join this historical prayer online. The broadcast of the service will begin at 9:00 on the official Facebook page, Metropolitan Epiphanius' page, and on the YouTube channel of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

A sociological study showed a decrease in the number of believers in Ukraine from 74% in 2022 to 68% in 2024. In the west of the country, 85% are believers, in the east - 55%.

Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism09.01.25, 09:17 • 26936 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyCulture
Ukraine
