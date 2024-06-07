Electronic cigarettes worth UAH 26 million - the smuggler sent them to his customers by mail

In the Volyn region, a batch of contraband electronic cigarettes and liquids for them worth more than 26 million hryvnias was seized. The owner of the goods, who kept them in garages and cars, was declared suspicious. This is reported by the Bureau of economic security, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a resident of Lutsk organized the illegal import of electronic cigarettes and ready-made liquids to Ukraine from abroad. The man sent contraband goods without excise stamps to his customers by mail.

Detectives conducted searches in the defendant's home, garages where the products were stored, and in the cars used to transport them. More than 60 thousand electronic cigarettes and ready-made liquids without excise tax stamps were seized. The total value of the seized excisable goods is more than UAH 26 million., - says the message BEB.

The man was informed of suspicion on the fact of smuggling excisable goods, illegal acquisition for the purpose of selling, storage, transportation of illegally manufactured excisable goods and legalization of proceeds from crime.

The BEB added that the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment was sent to the court.

Optional

The Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations previously saidthat they began to study the so-called electronic cigarettes , heating devices and liquids for them more often. The latter are divided into a separate group of products - these are pure chemicals, exclusively liquids with synthesized nicotine or its substitutes.

Director of KNIISE Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive interview UNN Explained that the study of tobacco products consists of several stages.

"Everything goes in the opposite order to the production process. The first is tracological studies of packaging, signs of the equipment on which cigarettes were produced, the method of packaging the pack, traces of aggregates and machines, features of adhesive materials, as well as whether all markings and protective elements are correctly applied to the pack of cigars, which are defined by the current legislation. Next, excise stamps are examined for compliance with reference samples. After that, it is the turn of cigarettes directly - we examine the materials from which the cigarette is made and packaging: paper, filter, polyethylene, again glue, etc. In the end, the biological study of tobacco products allows you to study tobacco itself (a mixture that manufacturers use and which has a unique recipe for each production). This stage shows the quality of tobacco, its quantity, compliance with standards, the content of various substances, etc.," Ruvin said.

Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months