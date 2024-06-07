Electronic cigarettes worth UAH 26 million - the smuggler sent them to his customers by mail

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65675 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138324 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171159 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163335 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63564 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108999 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45948 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104694 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41741 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205324 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1200 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11143 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104694 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108999 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158144 views
Actual
Electronic cigarettes worth UAH 26 million - the smuggler sent them to his customers by mail

Electronic cigarettes worth UAH 26 million - the smuggler sent them to his customers by mail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27238 views

A resident of Lutsk organized the illegal import of more than 60,000 electronic cigarettes and liquids worth more than UAH 26 million from abroad, sending them to customers by mail without excise stamps.

In the Volyn region, a batch of contraband electronic cigarettes and liquids for them worth more than 26 million hryvnias was seized. The owner of the goods, who kept them in garages and cars, was declared suspicious. This is reported by the Bureau of economic security, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a resident of Lutsk organized the illegal import of electronic cigarettes and ready-made liquids to Ukraine from abroad. The man sent contraband goods without excise stamps to his customers by mail.

Detectives conducted searches in the defendant's home, garages where the products were stored, and in the cars used to transport them. More than 60 thousand electronic cigarettes and ready-made liquids without excise tax stamps were seized. The total value of the seized excisable goods is more than UAH 26 million.,

- says the message BEB.

The man was informed of suspicion on the fact of smuggling excisable goods, illegal acquisition for the purpose of selling, storage, transportation of illegally manufactured excisable goods and legalization of proceeds from crime.

The BEB added that the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment was sent to the court.

Optional

The Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations previously saidthat they began to study the so-called electronic cigarettes , heating devices and liquids for them more often. The latter are divided into a separate group of products - these are pure chemicals, exclusively liquids with synthesized nicotine or its substitutes.

Director of KNIISE Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive interview UNN Explained that the study of tobacco products consists of several stages.

"Everything goes in the opposite order to the production process. The first is tracological studies of packaging, signs of the equipment on which cigarettes were produced, the method of packaging the pack, traces of aggregates and machines, features of adhesive materials, as well as whether all markings and protective elements are correctly applied to the pack of cigars, which are defined by the current legislation. Next, excise stamps are examined for compliance with reference samples. After that, it is the turn of cigarettes directly - we examine the materials from which the cigarette is made and packaging: paper, filter, polyethylene, again glue, etc. In the end, the biological study of tobacco products allows you to study tobacco itself (a mixture that manufacturers use and which has a unique recipe for each production). This stage shows the quality of tobacco, its quantity, compliance with standards, the content of various substances, etc.," Ruvin said.

Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months5/21/24, 2:16 PM • 20520 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lutskLutsk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising