Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67153 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104532 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248312 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173684 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101587 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 38753 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 33381 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 51285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44657 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224766 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223644 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67153 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 44657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 51285 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112468 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113394 views
Actual
Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months

Counterfeit excise stamps or Duty Free labeling: the BES told about the conclusions of the KFI experts on cigarettes seized in six months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20524 views

According to the project "Monitoring the Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products in Ukraine" conducted by Kantar Ukraine, in early 2024, the level of illegal trade in tobacco products decreased for the first time to 19.1%, compared to 25.7% at the end of 2023.

Most often, counterfeit tobacco products have fake excise stamps or Duty Free markings. Over the past six months, law enforcement officers have seized one million packs of cigarettes as part of the work of the Cabinet of Ministers. Interagency Working Group have seized almost 14.4 million packs of cigarettes. This is reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

The BES emphasized that the budget did not receive more than UAH 706 million in taxes from these cigarettes. In total, analysts estimate that since the beginning of 2024, the BES has prevented UAH 339.4 million of excise tax from going to the budget.

Law enforcement officers added that cigarettes seized as part of criminal investigations are sent for examination to the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

E-cigarettes are also sent there. The nicotine in such cigarettes is salt-based and slightly different from that found in the tobacco plant. Most of these tobacco products have counterfeit excise tax stamps of Ukraine or Duty Free markings. At the same time, according to experts, their main difference is quality. After all, counterfeit cigarettes are made without adherence to standards and control, from low-quality raw materials and with violations of technological processes

- BES reported.

It was also noted that according to the project "Monitoring the Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products in Ukraine" conducted by Kantar Ukraine, in early 2024, the level of illegal trade in tobacco products for the first time decreased to 19.1% against 25.7% at the end of 2023.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have previously said that since the beginning of the full-scale military Russian invasion, the number of studies of tobacco products has increased significantly, and counterfeiting of excise stampsis unfortunately being done very subtly and skillfully.

We're not talking about everyday things like printing excise stamps and cigarette boxes on inkjet printers and copiers, but full-fledged offset machines and printing scale. The criminals even use paper with security fibers, which is a very specific thing. Ensuring this level of counterfeiting is obviously very costly, but despite this, cases are becoming more frequent

- experts noted.

Without practical use, new tools to combat the illegal tobacco market will not be effective - Oleksandr Ruvin07.05.24, 10:27 • 326721 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising