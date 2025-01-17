Electricity consumption has decreased, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous day, but the need to conserve energy remains, the National Energy Company Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"Today, on January 17, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 1.2% lower than at the same time on Thursday. Yesterday, January 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the maximum of the previous day - on Wednesday, January 15," Ukrenergo said.

It is stated that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"From 08:00 to 20:00 today, there is still a need to conserve electricity. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," the company urged.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo emphasized, urging to follow the messages of regional power companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past day, power companies restored power to 10,671 consumers who were cut off from electricity as a result of the fighting.

Power outages may return in February due to frost