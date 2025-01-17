Electricity consumption has decreased, but we should save - Ukrenergo

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 124880 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 114536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 122561 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 154296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151852 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104124 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113719 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136409 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 105380 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112952 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110742 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 124942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 154339 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 151887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181148 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 170616 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 110594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 112799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 136266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129228 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146866 views
Electricity consumption has decreased, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25651 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous day. The power grid is recovering from the attacks and power companies have restored power to more than 10,000 consumers.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today decreased by 1.2% compared to the previous day, but the need to conserve energy remains, the National Energy Company Ukrenergo reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"Today, on January 17, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was 1.2% lower than at the same time on Thursday. Yesterday, January 16, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the maximum of the previous day - on Wednesday, January 15," Ukrenergo said.

It is stated that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks, and emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"From 08:00 to 20:00 today, there is still a need to conserve electricity. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," the company urged.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo emphasized, urging to follow the messages of regional power companies.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past day, power companies restored power to 10,671 consumers who were cut off from electricity as a result of the fighting.

Power outages may return in February due to frost16.01.25, 13:56 • 108221 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising