Power outages may return in February due to frost

Power outages may return in February 2025 if frosts begin. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, on the air of Kyiv24, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kharchenko, the situation in Ukraine's power system remains stable at the moment, however, if the temperature reaches -5°C or lower, the blackouts will return.

February can be very difficult. If there are frosts, it will be difficult. And if the temperatures are -5 and below, we will probably have electricity supply restrictions again. But otherwise, we have equipment reserves, we understand what to do and how to do it - says Kharchenko.

In addition, the director of the Energy Research Center emphasized that the aggressor country does not stop its attempts to hit compressor stations and gas storage facilities located on the surface.

So far, we have not had any success, no significant success. Indeed, I think we should not expect any apocalyptic results. But on the other hand, damage is occurring, and it is necessary to strengthen protection, and this issue is not absolutely transparent and clear, and it is being implemented, that is, they are working on it - the expert noted.

Recall

The occupiers began using all available weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They are using cluster munitions and new types of weapons, which complicates the restoration of facilities.