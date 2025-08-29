$41.260.06
48.13
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 3796 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 17629 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 18838 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 27690 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 51920 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58208 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133240 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69122 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78165 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113430 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Electoral campaign launched in Moldova: Sandu stated that the country's fate is being decided

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign began in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned of external interference.

Electoral campaign launched in Moldova: Sandu stated that the country's fate is being decided

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign officially began in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called on candidates to act responsibly and warned against attempts of external interference. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

Elections to the Parliament of Moldova are scheduled for September 28. That is when citizens will elect deputies for the next four years. Speaking in a speech, President Maia Sandu emphasized that these elections are decisive.

The fate of Moldova is at stake. We must together protect our peace and the chance for a better future. I believe in our citizens and in our wisdom

- stated the current president.

The head of state also warned against the growing threats of external influence on the elections. According to her, foreign forces, primarily pro-Russian, are trying to influence the voting through "dirty money", disinformation and provocations to destabilize the country.

Sandu called on all political forces and candidates to comply with the law, act exclusively in the interests of Moldova and respect the will of citizens.

Recall

Moldovan President Maia Sandu initiates a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. They will discuss foreign interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the Prime Minister of Poland will visit Moldova. Their visit is intended to support the country's pro-European course and remind of an alternative to Russia.

Stepan Haftko

