Electoral campaign launched in Moldova: Sandu stated that the country's fate is being decided

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign officially began in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called on candidates to act responsibly and warned against attempts of external interference. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Elections to the Parliament of Moldova are scheduled for September 28. That is when citizens will elect deputies for the next four years. Speaking in a speech, President Maia Sandu emphasized that these elections are decisive.

The fate of Moldova is at stake. We must together protect our peace and the chance for a better future. I believe in our citizens and in our wisdom - stated the current president.

The head of state also warned against the growing threats of external influence on the elections. According to her, foreign forces, primarily pro-Russian, are trying to influence the voting through "dirty money", disinformation and provocations to destabilize the country.

Sandu called on all political forces and candidates to comply with the law, act exclusively in the interests of Moldova and respect the will of citizens.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu initiates a meeting of the Supreme Security Council. They will discuss foreign interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the Prime Minister of Poland will visit Moldova. Their visit is intended to support the country's pro-European course and remind of an alternative to Russia.