January 24, 06:16 PM • 10607 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 20005 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 22318 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 31780 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 32856 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 45950 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43099 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34800 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29235 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 67124 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The European Court of Human Rights recognized violations of European standards of freedom and security in the case of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr. The court awarded Tandyr 2,100 euros in compensation for moral damages and 250 euros in legal costs.

ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that the detention of former judge of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Tandyr, without bail violated European standards of freedom and security. This is stated in the ECHR decision of January 22, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Tandyr's detention in a pre-trial detention center for more than two and a half years without considering alternative preventive measures contradicts Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Court found no facts or arguments capable of convincing it to reach a different conclusion regarding the admissibility and merits of these complaints (regarding unreasonably prolonged pre-trial detention - ed.). Taking into account its practice on this issue, the Court considers that in this case the length of pre-trial detention ... was excessive

- the decision states.

The ECHR awarded Tandyr 2,100 euros in compensation for moral damages and 250 euros in reimbursement of legal costs, which must be paid by the state of Ukraine.

For reference

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast, fatally hit a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request to consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandyr was sent to custody.

In August, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Judge Oleksiy Tandyr of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident