ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that the detention of former judge of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Tandyr, without bail violated European standards of freedom and security. This is stated in the ECHR decision of January 22, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Tandyr's detention in a pre-trial detention center for more than two and a half years without considering alternative preventive measures contradicts Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Court found no facts or arguments capable of convincing it to reach a different conclusion regarding the admissibility and merits of these complaints (regarding unreasonably prolonged pre-trial detention - ed.). Taking into account its practice on this issue, the Court considers that in this case the length of pre-trial detention ... was excessive - the decision states.

The ECHR awarded Tandyr 2,100 euros in compensation for moral damages and 250 euros in reimbursement of legal costs, which must be paid by the state of Ukraine.

For reference

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast, fatally hit a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request to consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandyr was sent to custody.

In August, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Judge Oleksiy Tandyr of the Makarivsky District Court of Kyiv Oblast.

