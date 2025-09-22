Prosecutor General on Judge Tandyr's case: we will consider and study the issue (updated)

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, responding to a journalist's remark regarding the lengthy court proceedings in the case of Judge Oleksiy Tandyr's indictment, emphasized that he "will consider and study this issue," UNN reports.

"Okay, I will consider your request. I will look into it," Kravchenko said, responding to a journalist's remark regarding the lengthy court proceedings in the case of Judge Tandyr's indictment for committing a fatal road accident at a checkpoint while intoxicated.

Recall

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Oblast, fatally hit a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's request to consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandyr was remanded in custody.

In August, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Judge Oleksiy Tandyr of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Oblast.